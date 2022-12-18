The former Ashanti Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former Deputy Minister for the Region, Joseph Yammin has been elected as the new National Organiser of the party.

Mr. Yammin defeated incumbent NDC National Organiser, Joshua Akamba and five other aspirants to grab the position.

He polled 3,730 votes with his closest contender, Joshua Akamba trailing behind with 2035 votes.

The other contenders polled the following:

Henry Osei Akoto – 158

Mahdi Mohammed Gibrill – 535

Sidii Abubakari – 607

Solomon Yaw Nkansah – 302

Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon – 1173

Yammin during his campaign argued that the NDC Party needed to have a formidable national executive team to win the 2024 elections which he said his contributions as the National Organiser will propel the party to the Jubilee House come January 7, 2025.

“While submitting his nomination forms, Mr. Yammin said “In the NDC, whoever comes up for the position of National Organiser is qualified, but now I see myself as being able to convert a half chance into a goal. The others may be good, but I think that I am the right person to lead the party.”