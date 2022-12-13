The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the ICT Group of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), Samuel Ofori Gyampoh, became the proud recipient of the Top 30 Transformational Technology Award and, IoT Innovation award – going to Nerasol Ghana at the 4th National Communication Awards (NCAs).

The award recognises Mr. Ofori Gyampoh’s for his “outstanding strides, success, innovation and tireless efforts” in the information technology, communication and digitalisation sectors of the country.

Held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra, dubbed ”The Digitalised Economy: Innovation for National Development.”

The National Communications Awards is a high-impact digitisation and communication event organised by RAD Communications Limited to recognise digitisation across all spaces, including the private and public sectors, banking, FinTech, telecoms, ICT, manufacturing, agriculture, health and all other sectors involved in digitisation.

The event celebrated and rewarded excellent communication and digitisation companies, organisations, teams and professionals across the country.

The objective of this year’s award event was to bring together players in the communications industry, championing digitisation and national development in Ghana.