Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has praised Ghanaian farmers for their resilient efforts in always feeding citizens and keeping industries running.

Farmers’ Day is being marked across all 16 regions, where farmers will be honoured with prizes for pushing the agricultural sector.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Mahama said, “I celebrate all farmers on this auspicious occasion for their priceless efforts that feed us and keep our industries running”.

He called on the Akufo-Addo government to take farmers and farming-related businesses seriously.

This, he believes, is the surest way the country can reduce imports and strengthen the struggling cedi.

“With Ghana’s economy at the brink of collapse, as proven by Rating Agencies through their unending downgrades, and the hardships it has brought to many homes, this is the time for the government to begin to take farmers and farming-related businesses seriously,” he added.

The 38th National Farmers’ Day awards will be held today, December 2, 2022, at the Jubilee Park at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.



