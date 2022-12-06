Kingdom Exim Group supported the Government at the national, regional and MDA levels in organising the just-ended 38th National Farmers’ Day Celebration with approximately GH₵500,000.

Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited, a mother company of the Kingdom Exim group, the leading West African based quality-focused Agro products Exporter and Supplier, with its head office in Tema-Ghana, and pronounced presence in the West Africa sub-region, has grown from a company to a Group of Companies since its advent in 2008.

This support specifically covered three regions and seven MDAs. The regions are, the Bono East, Ahafo Region and Upper West Region, aside the National support.

The theme for this year’s celebration, “Accelerating Agricultural Development Through Value Addition”, was celebrated on December 2, 2022 in Koforidua, in the Eastern regional capital.

Among the MDAs that benefitted from the generous support of Kingdom Exim Group include Tema Metropolitan Assembly, Techiman North and South, Nkoranza, Jaman North and South, Bole and Sawla.

Kingdom Exim Group supported the 2022 Best Crop Farmer with GH₵25,000.00 and the Bono East Region with GH₵20,000.00.

The total cash support Kingdom Exim Group made to the regions, MDAs and at the national level celebration were aside from other donated packages such as pesticides, weedicides, and logistics to some Farmers.

In an interaction with the media at this year’s celebration, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kingdom Exim Group, Dr. James Rajamani, who also doubles as the Chairman of the India Africa Trade Council (Central and West Africa), expressed his profound appreciation to the Government.

He further thanked Ghana’s gallant farmers who have collaborated so well with Kingdom Exim Group to provide the right agro-commodities for the international market.

He observed that the working relationship between Kingdom Exim Group and Ghanaian farmers over the years have been mutually beneficial, pledging the Group’s continuous support towards the well-being of farmers and residents of communities within the Group’s operational enclaves.

Dr. Rajamani noted that ‘’it is not only necessary, but befitting to give back to the community within our operational enclaves’’, underscoring the fact that corporate social responsibility is key on the agenda of Kingdom Exim Group.

On his part, the Managing Director of Kingdom Exim Group, Dr. Immanuel Rajamani, assured farmers and the Government that there was a resolve to build the capacity of farmers and sensitise them on the need to improve and maintain GAP – Good Agriculture Practices, to meet international farming standards in order to survive on the world market.