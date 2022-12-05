A group of doctors in Uganda caused a stir over the weekend after kneeling before long-time President Yoweri Museveni and asking him to stand for a seventh term.

The 78-year-old leader has been in power since 1986. The next general elections are due in 2026.

The doctors representing the Uganda Medical Association (UMA) had attended a patriotism symposium in the capital, Kampala, when they were led by their leader to kneel before the president, according to media footage of the event.

In his speech, UMA boss Dr Samuel Odongo Oledo praised the president for transforming the country’s health system and improving the welfare of medical workers, the Nile Post news site reports.

He went ahead to ask President Museveni to vie again in 2026 as a presidential candidate, the NTV television station reports.

The gesture sparked controversy on social media, with many accusing the group of being subservient to politicians.

But in a tweet, the UMA distanced itself

from the gesture, saying it did not “represent modus operandi of the association”.

It said: “Uganda Medical Association has always engaged with the president through formal, professional ways including appreciating him through our annual awards.”