The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has called for inclusiveness among African countries to help fight the current economic and global challenges.

Speaking during the launch of the Centre for African Diplomacy and Global Engagement, Alban Bagbin, said the current world challenges due to the Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 are a clear indication that countries have not learnt to be self-reliant.

He added that responding to the needs of African countries can only be achieved when countries work collectively.

“The consequent hardship around the world as a result of the intransigence of global political leadership does not appear to send any reminder about the need for the world to act together in the interest of everyone and to the detriment of no one, and this is a strong message for those who claim to be global powers.”

“Those who claim to be world powers today must learn history and know that they will not continue to be world powers tomorrow. We need to respect each other.”

According to Bagbin, despite several happenings around the globe, world leaders have failed to be united in tackling challenges head-on to make the world a better place.

“The world has not learned any lesson about the need to practice inclusiveness, so global hardship visits us. We have to start right after the launch to proactively conduct a series of research work into the happenings around the world and widely publicise the results for the world to know.

“You should be brutally frank with your work in awakening the conscience of the world to the reality of the day and rescue humanity from the abyss that the world seems to be heading towards.”