An individual has sued the Ghana Police Service over what he described as manhandling by some men in uniform and is thus demanding GH¢500,000 compensation.

According to Kwabena Badu, head of the Owuahene Royal Family of Boadi in the Ashanti Region, he filed a petition at the Police Intelligence Professional Standard Bureau of the Ghana Police Service to look into the matter but was given little attention, hence the decision to resort to the law court.

The plaintiff says he was arrested by some police officers on November 19, 2021, over a longstanding land dispute between his family and some other chiefs in the Ashanti Region.

He alleged that he was physically assaulted by the police officers while being sent to the Manhyia police station.

Kwabena Badu said the police also failed to charge him or take his caution statement but kept him in cells for several hours.

He averred that his health condition deteriorated as a result of the ordeal he went through at the hands of the police officers.

Whilst expressing disappointment in the Ghana Police Service for failing to investigate the matter and have the police officers involved punished for the alleged unprofessional behaviour, he said he trusts the law court will be his only option to have justice.

“I got to the office in the morning only to meet the police at the premises. I told them I was not well and that they should give me time to prepare and go with them. But they didn’t listen to any of that and instead took me into their vehicle.

“They assaulted me on our way to the police station. My wife wanted to come along but they refused. I sustained some injuries on various parts of my body. My statement was not taken and I was detained. I took the matter to the Police Intelligence Professional Standards Bureau for action, but nothing was done about it,” Kwabena Badu said.

The victim wants compensation from the police to make up for the alleged maltreatment meted out to him.

“I instructed my lawyers to follow up on the matter so that I get compensated for what they have done to me,” the victim said.

The lawyer for the victim, Nana Kwasi Osei Bonsu is disappointed that the Ghana Police Service took no measures in calling to order the officers who allegedly engaged in the act.

“I am seeking compensation of a substantial amount for my client and also seeking a perpetual restraining order restraining those police officers who were involved in the alleged arrest since his rights were violated,” lawyer for the victim Nana Kwasi Osei Bonsu said.

Click here to read the full writ