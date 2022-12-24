It’s all joy and merry at the Kotoka International Airport as passengers troop into the country for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Management of the airport has ensured that arriving passengers are treated to good music to get them into the festive mood.

A video from the airport that has gone viral shows one passenger happily dancing to the live band music as he touched down at the arrival hall.

Another shows a man dressed like Father Christmas and sharing chocolates and other gifts to children at the airport.

In a related development, the Government of Ghana has waived pre-arrival visa acquisition for travellers to Ghana effective Thursday, December 22, 2022, to Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Passengers would rather receive their visas upon arrival into the country.

The Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah made this known in a press release issued on Thursday.

According to him, the move is in furtherance of the government’s “Beyond the Return” initiative.