Despite my years of experience in using Samsung brands, the Galaxy Z Flip4 stands out with its unique foldable feature.

With its bendable screen at a reasonable price for an African market like Ghana, I am in awe of how sleek and powerful it is, and its hi-tech functionality.

At the time of writing this piece, I had spent twenty fours with the phone as a test for review; I can say making it a desire to own one is the right thing for everyone.

Galaxy Z Flip4 – as the name suggests, it has a foldable feature that makes it possible for the main screen to bend inside, giving it a very cute look.

Not only does it give me nostalgia for the foldable phones of old but also a great sense of what the future should look like.

Measuring 3.34 by 2.83 by 0.67 inches (HWD) when folded and weighing about 6.45 ounces, the basic design hasn’t changed much from the Galaxy Z Flip 3, according to many technology enthusiasts.

Although it felt thicker than several smartphones around, it works perfectly for me as it is a bit taller and skinnier than what you’ll find on most phones today (it has a 22:9 aspect ratio).

One thing I find very convenient about the phone is how easy it is to toggle between interfaces and surf the internet. It felt sleek as my fingers danced their way on the screens researching for stuff.

The screen itself is a very bright AMOLED panel that features an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, though you can set it to a fixed 60Hz to get better battery life.

The texts are very readable which was very helpful during my research work and you can easily change it from small to big depending on what your preference is.

One thing I found a bit awkward to do with the Galaxy Z Flip4 was play games, it did not give me the great gaming experience I was anticipating which gave me the indication that it is really not for that purpose.

Although many would argue that the camera quality is basic, I would argue that it is right at the top with the other hi-tech smartphones in the world because it did what the fundamentals of my work required.

It has a 12-megapixel f/1.8 main camera with optical image stabilization and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera on the outside.

You can take video in up to UHD (4K), 60 frames per second, but it defaults to FHD 30fps, and does include some video stabilization and auto-focus features.

In testing the sound quality of the Galaxy Z Flip4, I found it okay as I do not heavily rely on the feature in my daily usage of smartphones.

I am not heavy on the storage capacity of a smartphone but I think the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with 8GB of RAM is standard, with my testing device having 128 GB of storage.

Out of the 24 hours, I did not rush for a charger once as the first charge actually lasted me the entire day till I slept off and returned the phone (although I think it may last that long if I used it heavily).

All this is possible because of its boosted battery health, which stands at 3,700 mAh, and supports 25-watt charging or 15-watt wireless charging.

The phone goes for about GH₵12,000, which I think is pretty affordable, considering the hi-tech features of the phone but might be a tad too expensive for the average phone user in Ghana.

In all, I will give it a 7/10 because of how easy it is to flip between interfaces, the battery health, the readability of texts and, above all, its general outlook, which I found very attractive.