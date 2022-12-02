A fuel tanker heading towards Bimbilla hit a police barrier at Lepusi in the Nanumba North municipality in the Northern region during the early hours of Friday, December 2, 2022.

The tanker somersaulted after the incident and its content poured onto the road.

Instead of running for their lives, residents after the incident decided to scoop the fuel into jerricans and other containers.

The driver of the tanker told Citi News that he lost control upon reaching the barrier.

“I did not see this coming at all. I saw the barrier late. There was also an oncoming car, so I was confused. I did not know whether to avoid the barrier or the oncoming car. So in an attempt to escape it, I ran into the barrier.”