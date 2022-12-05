The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is hopeful that its National Executive Congress will be incident free.

The NDC is expected to elect its new national executives on December 17, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

However, the elections to choose its National Youth and Women Executives will be held on December 10, 2022, at Cape Coast, Central Region.

Speaking to Citi News, a Member of the NDC Elections Committee, Daniel Amartey, says all is set for the elections come December 17, 2022.

“We have already arranged for their accommodation, we are expecting the regional delegates to start arriving soon on Friday, and they will move to Congress village where they will be housed. In Cape Coast, we also are expecting the delegates of the Youth and Women to arrive on December 9, 2022, they will be housed at University of Ghana (UCC).

Contesting the National Chairmanship position of the party include the incumbent National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, incumbent General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah; former Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, Samuel Yaw Adusei and the former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Nii Armah Ashitey.

Members vying for the General Secretary position include the current Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah; the incumbent Deputy General Secretary, Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor and the former Minister of Food and Agriculture and former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.

The party has already elected its regional executives.