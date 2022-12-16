Former presidential hopeful and National Democratic Congress (NDC) stalwart, Sylvester Mensah, has pledged his support for the incumbent National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, is contesting Mr Ofosu Ampofo in a contest that raised a lot of eyebrows within the party and among a section of the public.

But in a video posted on Twitter, Mr Mensah who is a former CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority, called on delegates to support Mr Ofosu Ampofo to be re-elected as the Chairman of the party.

Chairman Ofosu Ampofo is my choice for National Chairman in the December 17, 2022 National Congress! Talent, Popularity, and admiration can sometimes be position-specific! I admire, adore and applaud Hon Johnson Asiedu Nketia, alias, General Mosquito, for his role and pic.twitter.com/EYBAtm0tWo — Sylvester A. Mensah (@SylvestAMensah) December 16, 2022

performance as General Secretary of the NDC and the unique wits and articulation he brings to bear on the position.

In the same measure I have my thumbs up for Chairman Ampofo for the organizational prowess and calm but firm disposition he brings to the party’s leadership — Sylvester A. Mensah (@SylvestAMensah) December 16, 2022

“Chairman Ofosu Ampofo is my choice for National Chairman in the December 17, 2022, National Congress! Talent, Popularity, and admiration can sometimes be position-specific! I admire, adore and applaud Hon Johnson Asiedu Nketia, alias, General Mosquito, for his role and performance as General Secretary of the NDC and the unique wits and articulation he brings to bear on the position.

“I hold the view they both serve best in their respective positions. It does not take much consideration therefore to lend my support to Chairman Ampofo for Chairman Join me to rally support and votes for Chairman Ofosu Ampofo to be retained.”

Over 9000 delegates will on December 17 converge on the Accra sports stadium to elect new executives to spearhead affairs of the NDC at the national level and hope to lead the party to victory in 2024.