The National Congress Planning Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has warned aspirants against the provision of accommodation for delegates in the Youth and Women’s conferences of the Party scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 10, 2020, at the University of Cape Coast.

Chairman of the Committee, Alex Segbefia in a statement said it is an unfortunate practice for aspirants contesting in the elections to accommodate delegates when the party had already taken all the necessary steps to ensure all delegates are taken care of during the period of the elections.

“The committee wishes to inform all candidates, delegates, and stakeholders in the impending elections, that detailed prior accommodation arrangements have already been made for all delegates attending the conference tomorrow. As such, it is outlawed for any candidate to camp or accommodate any delegate outside of the approved and sanctioned accommodation facilities for delegates.”

The statement further mentioned categorically that the party will absolve itself from any responsibility should delegates that accept offers of accommodation from aspirants face any challenges or danger.

“We wish to caution that the party will not be responsible for the safety and security of any delegate who accepts such overtures from candidates to be housed in facilities that are unsanctioned by the party.

“All candidates, delegates, and stakeholders are to strictly adhere to this directive in order to enhance the security of all persons and ensure the early start of proceedings tomorrow.”

It also said any aspirant found culpable of flouting this directive will be sanctioned.

“Any regional Youth Organizer or regional Women Organizer who allows delegates under their supervision to be camped by any person in violation of this directive shall be sanctioned by the party.”

You can read the full statement here: NATIONAL CONGRESS CENTRAL PLANNING COMMITTEE CAUTIONS CANDIDATES AGAINST CAMPING DELEGATES.