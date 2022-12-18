Kobby Barlon will continue to serve the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as its First Deputy National Organizer for the next four years with Elikem Eric Kevin Kwame Kotoko elected as the Second Deputy National Organizer.

Mr. Barlon polled 3,388 votes to win the position on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Barlon will be serving his second term with this victory after he polled 2619 votes in the 2018 contest to beat Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon who was highly tipped to win that race but polled 1386 votes to become the Second Deputy National Organizer.

Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon wanted to move a step further up to serve the Party as the National Organizer, but he was defeated by Joseph Yammin to the position.

Elikem Eric Kevin Kwame Kotoko polled 1815 votes to come in as the Second Deputy National Organizer of the Party for the next four years.

Alhaji Yaw Kundow and Habib Mohammed Tahiru also polled 1,053 votes and 953 votes respectively to come in third and fourth.

The 10th National Delegates Congress of the Party is an election never to be forgotten and full of surprises, as Asiedu Nketiah snatched the chairmanship race from the incumbent Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, and Fiifi Kwetey also pulled a surprise to beat Peter Boamah Otokunor and Elvis Afriyie Ankrah to the General Secretary Position.