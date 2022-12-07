On the final day of his northern belt tour except the Upper West Region, the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Chief Executive, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of Gonjaland at the Ndewura Jakpa Palace in Damongo.

Accompanied by the Governing Board and Executive management, the Chief Executive also met with the Savannah Regional Minister.

The Yagbonwura, Tuntumba Boresa I conferred on Dr. Okoe Boye, the chieftaincy title, ‘Alelawurpo I’, implying that a person who does good things will never go unnoticed.

“Your appointment into the office as a Chief Executive Officer has brought a lot of transformations and innovations to the National Health Insurance Scheme.”

The Yagbonwura pledged his traditional council’s support for the NHIS to remain a shining model and a sustainable Scheme in Africa and beyond.

He called on the NHIA Governing Board and Executive Management to expand infrastructure in the region.

“Currently, the West Gonja Municipal NHIS office has oversight responsibility for the North Gonja District while the East Gonja Municipal office has oversight responsibility that of North East Gonja and I therefore wish to appeal to you to establish satellite offices in Daboya and Kpalbe respectively.”

He lauded the current introduction of the MyNHIS App, making it convenient for people to comfortably enrol onto the Scheme.

“I wish to applaud you for another success chalked by launching the “MyNHIS App” yesterday, and this is what we call transformational leadership. Today, by a click of a button, a client can sit in the comfort of anywhere to register or renew his or her NHIS card without visiting the registration center.”

The Gonjaland Overlord donated a parcel of land for the construction of the Damongo NHIS district office.

“I recommend that you construct a befitting office space for the West Gonja worth mentioning that, a parcel of land situated at a very vantage point has been allocated for this project. I humbly appeal to you to consider this request, which is so dear to my heart. The current office space is nothing to write home about.”

Regional Minister

The Savannah Regional Minister, Mr. Saeed Muhazu Jibril admired Dr. Okoe Boye’s transformational leadership and encouraged him to consolidate his achievements.

He added his voice to the Yagbonwura’s plea for the construction of NHIS district offices in North Gonja, North East and West Gonja.

The Regional Minister instantly verified the practicality of the latest digital platform, MyNHIS.

He implored Ghanaians home and abroad to take advantage of the App and use their Ghana cards to sign up for the NHIS.

Alelawurpo Okoe Boye

Dr. Okoe Boye said it was the responsibility of the NHIA leadership to ensure that all residents in Ghana are beneficiaries of the Scheme.

“We will work hard and ensure that the districts that lack NHIS offices will have some soon. It is the responsibility of leadership to do what we should take care of our people.”

The delegation inspected the NHIA Regional office, which is near completion.

The leadership interfaced with NHIA staff in the region, including District drivers and their Managers.

The delegation visited the mysterious Larabanga Mosque and the mystic stone.