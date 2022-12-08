The Bank of Ghana has denied rumours of a fire outbreak at its premises.

It said the false report which followed a widespread video on social media was rather a “routine fire drill to prepare staff for real-time fire situation”.

In a statement, the Central Bank said, “the general public is advised to disregard the reports.”

The exercise was conducted in collaboration with the Ghana National Fire Service, the National Ambulance Service and the Ghana Police Service.

“As a public facility, routine fire drill is necessary for testing the efficiency and preparedness of the Bank’s safety systems to manage emergencies like fires, and inculcate in the staff of the Bank fire safety evacuation procedures”.

“Bank of Ghana by this medium cautions against false reportage intended to create fear and panic in the country”, the statement concluded.



