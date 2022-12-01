The National Service Scheme (NSS) has with immediate effect suspended its Ashanti Regional Director, Alex Opoku-Mensah.

The suspension comes after Mr Opoku-Mensah stormed the Manhyia Hospital in the Ashanti Region and abused a nurse who allegedly mistreated his daughter, a doctor at the facility.

A statement by the NSS stated that the decision was made on Wednesday, November 30 at an emergency meeting the management of the Scheme held with Mr Opoku-Mensah.

The statement added that “the management’s decision is to allow further investigation into the alleged verbal assault on a nurse on duty at the Manhyia Government Hospital in Kumasi.”

Meanwhile, a committee comprising representatives from the National Service Scheme, the Public Services Commission, and the Ministry of Education, has been set up to investigate the matter and to submit its report to the NSS Management within one month.

Mr Opoku-Mensah is expected to appear before the Committee on Monday, December 5, 2022.

Background

Mr. Opoku-Mensah was caught on tape insulting a nurse who is reported to have had a misunderstanding with his daughter, a doctor at the Manhyia hospital.

He subsequently apologised after his conduct was widely condemned by the majority of Ghanaians on social media.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Mr. Opoku-Mensah said, “I do apologise for any mishap and assure all, there shall not be a repetition of such.”

“I understand the disappointment and appreciate the inconvenience my action has caused the public as well as the Nursing Fraternity and Manhyia Hospital,” the statement also said.

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association also threatened to strike if the director is not sacked within the next 72 hours.

The Ashanti Regional Vice Chairman of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, Philemon Adu Brempong, said they have given the government a 72-hour ultimatum to sack the appointee else they will embark on industrial action.

Mr Adu Brempong said the NSS Regional Director is not fit for the Director position he holds in the Public Service.