Nurses at the Manhyia District Hospital in the Ashanti Region will today lay down their tools to demand the dismissal of the Ashanti Regional Director of the National Service Scheme.

The Director incurred the wrath of the nurses after he was heard in an audio verbally abusing a nurse at the Hospital after she had a misunderstanding with his daughter, who is a doctor at the facility.

He has since been suspended pending investigations.

Speaking to Citi News, the Ashanti Regional Vice Chairman of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, Philemon Adu Brempong insists on their position.

Background

Mr. Opoku-Mensah was caught on tape insulting a nurse who is reported to have had a misunderstanding with his daughter, a doctor at the Manhyia hospital.

He subsequently apologised after his conduct was widely condemned by the majority of Ghanaians on social media.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Mr. Opoku-Mensah said, “I do apologise for any mishap and assure all, there shall not be a repetition of such.”

“I understand the disappointment and appreciate the inconvenience my action has caused the public as well as the Nursing Fraternity and Manhyia Hospital,” the statement also said.