The immediate past National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has extended hearty congratulations to the fresh crop of party national executives elected at the just-ended 10th National Delegates Congress organized last weekend.

Mr. Ampofo, sought re-election but lost to former General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

In his congratulatory message to the new leaders, he expressed worry over some issues that characterized campaigns ahead of the Congress and the impact on the party’s image.

“While this election needlessly witnessed the worse form of inner vilification, personal attacks and public injury to the hard-won reputation of our party through various means of public spaces and on social media platforms, this insensitivity would inadvertently affect our restitution, unity and cohesion needed to engender the collective prosecution of our agenda for victory 2024”, he lamented.

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo was however quick to add that he stands ready to collaborate and work with the new leaders for the party’s grand agenda of winning the 2024 elections.

“Let us appreciate that this victory is simply a prelude to the battle ahead of us. I pray that we quickly recover from our individual pain and dented reputation to restore our public morality so we can join forces to soldier on.”

“I re-dedicate myself to the bigger task of working for victory 2024 and pledge my unalloyed commitment to work even harder for the party together with the elected National officers, and the rank and file of our great party to achieve our ultimate goal of regaining power from the NPP in 2024”, he added.