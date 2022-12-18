Provisional results from the Accra Sports stadium indicate that Fifi Fiavi Kwetey is in a clear lead in the General Secretary race at the ongoing National Democratic Congress (NDC) national congress.

In a Facebook post, Mr Kwetey revealed his closest contender, Dr Boamah Otokunor had called to concede and congratulate him on his likely victory to replace Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

“My Brother and Comrade Boamah Otokunor called me a few minutes ago to congratulate me. Very gracious of him. I had earlier told him yesterday that I was proud of his competitive campaigning and I repeated same this morning. I reassured him of my complete readiness to work closely with him to make our party greater and stronger,” Fifi Kwetey wrote on his Facebook page.



The former Transport Minister saw off competition from both Otokunor and firebrand Elvis Afriyie Ankrah to become the next General Secretary of the party.

Over 9,000 delegates from across the country converged at the Accra Sports Stadium to elect new national executives ahead of the 2024 general elections on Saturday.

Addressing delegates, the former President, John Dramani Mahama reiterated that he has no favourite and is willing to work with any national delegate elected in the interest of suffering Ghanaians.

“I repeat my position of neutrality in the various contest, let me say again that I do not have any preferred candidate for any position and I urge all delegates to vote based on your own appreciation of the messages of aspirants and your conviction about their capacity to work in the larger interest of the party.”