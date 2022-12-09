The Palm Institute has established a Center for Ethical Leadership as part of activities to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Institute.

The Institute set aside 24th to 30th October to celebrate the milestone with an inaugural lecture on the theme “The Role of Ethical Leadership in National Development; Corruption and Its Impact, delivered by Mrs. Linda Ofori-Kwafo, the Executive Director of Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII).

The University College also hosted Ms. Esther Amba Numaba Cobbah, Founder and CEO of Strategic Communications Africa (Stratcomm Africa), Mrs. Sally Ofori Yeboah, National Director of CAMFED Ghana, and Mrs. Anita Wiafe-Asinor, Founder & MD, OML Africa for the forum on “The Role of Women in Ethical Leadership and National Development.”

This forum was the first of its kind organized by the Center for Ethical Leadership (CEL) as part of Palm’s 10th Anniversary celebration and to promote and advance our quest for producing educated ethical leaders in Africa. The mission of the Center is to attract, nurture, grow and produce a community of practicing ethical and excellent leaders in Africa.

Other activities for the celebration included the launch of the Palm Corporate Mentoring Program, 10th Anniversary Games, Student’s Debate, and Rep Your Senior High School Day.

To climax the celebration, the Palm GreenLab held its maiden Startup Weekend. The GreenLab is Palm Institute’s innovation and incubation lab designed to unearth talents that solve wicked problems with creative ideas and nurture and scale the growth of some of the most ambitious entrepreneurial projects in the world.

The coaches for the startup weekend included Dr. Peter Carlos Okantey, Founder and President of Palm Institute, Dr. Clifton Kussmaul, Head of Computer Science and Information Technology Department, Palm Institute, Ms. Esther Mensah, Registrar, Palm Institute, Miss Priscilla Araba Mensah, Career Services Officer, Palm Institute, Mr. Eugene Eluerkeh, Business Scaling Coach, Mr. Oscar Rodriguez (CEO of CFLOW NFTs), Sarasota, Florida, USA, Mr. Geoffrey Lartey, Information Technology Officer, Palm Institute and Mr. Emmanuel Koomson, Assistant Lecturer, Palm Institute.

A thanksgiving service was also held on Sunday, 30th October 2022 to crown it all.