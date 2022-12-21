Parliament has approved an amount of GH¢129 million Ghana for the services of the Office of the Special Prosecutor for the year 2023.

This follows an official communication to the house by the Special Prosecutor that the Finance Ministry has assured of payment of its 16 months salary arrears by Friday, December 23, 2022.

Parliament suspended the budgetary allocation to the Office of the Special Prosecutor after the Minority raised concerns about the non-payment of the salary of the Special Prosecutor since he assumed office some 16 months ago.

The Chairman of the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi speaking ahead of the approval of the budget in Parliament said the following:

“Mr. Speaker, what happened was that the committee brought the issues before the house. Subsequently, when we met the Office of the Special Prosecutor, we invited the Finance Minister and the Chief Director came. The Special Prosecutor also appeared. We directed that they should resolve any issue with the salaries and allowances. This morning, the Office of the Special Prosecutor wrote a letter to the Chairman of the committee saying that the office of the Special Prosecutor had met with the Finance Ministry, and they had agreed on all allowances…So that is why we want to tender it with the hope that on Friday, the letter will be given to the Office of the Special Prosecutor. So all the issues have been resolved,” he added.