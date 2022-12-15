The Minority in Parliament is accusing the government of denying the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng of salary for the past 16 months.

The group says the government’s attitude towards the Special Prosecutor undermines its commitment towards the fight against corruption.

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu raised the concern ahead of the presentation of the annual budget estimates report of the Office of Special Prosecutor for the year 2023 by the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament.

“Office of Special Prosecutor, you put that man there you haven’t determined his condition of service. He hasn’t been paid. Some appointments have been done which raise questions as to whether the board was aware or not. We have to probe further the happenings at the Special Prosecutor. He hasn’t been paid for 16 months, and you are coming to me for report. Meanwhile, no report has been laid here,” Mr. Iddrisu said.

An incensed Minority Leader questioned if any of the government appointees who have kept mute about the issue can live without salary.

“Your commitment to fighting corruption begins with independent constitutional bodies like the Special Prosecutor, who has been denied salary. Can any of you live without salary?” he said.

He warned the government not to lay any report for the judiciary unless the Special Prosecutor’s salary is paid.

“Nobody will lay a report in respect of the judiciary here, unless we have the formal correspondence from President Nana Akufo-Addo, in accordance with Article 179 of his comments on the budget of the judiciary. Stay away from the budget of the judiciary and Special Prosecutor,” he stated.

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng was sworn into office by President Nana Akufo-Addo in August 2021, after being cleared by Parliament for the role.