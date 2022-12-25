The La Palm Royal Beach Hotel was the place to be on Saturday as the biggest Christmas Outdoor event – ‘The Citiuation All White Christmas Party organized by Citi TV came off.

Patrons of the event were really draped in their all-white attire which signalled their excitement to party all out on the night.

The event, the third of its kind, served patrons with a fun-packed event. They were also treated to different packages of food and variety of drinks.

It was an evening of enthralling performances because artistes billed for the grande event included award-winning dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy.

The night also featured performances from popular acts such as Akwaboah, Abiana and Praye.

The Nkyinkyim Band and God’s Gift Brass Band were also on board to entertain patrons with live music.

The Citiuation Outdoor Party was sponsored by Ebony Condoms, Ceres, Doritos, Lay’s, Logistics Movers and Veuve Du Vernay.

It was powered by Citi TV with support from Citi FM and Ghana Weekend.

The event was also a part of the Beyond the Return championed by the Ghana Tourism Authority.