Police intelligence operations have led to the arrest of three suspects for their involvement in a mobile money robbery at Kasoa, on December 20, 2022.

Police investigations so far indicate that the suspects, armed with a pump-action gun concealed in a baby diaper sack, attacked and shot a mobile money merchant, at his business centre.

“The suspects were so heartless that as the victim attempted to flee for his life they pursued him, shot him from behind and robbed him of an unspecified amount of money,” police added in a statement.

Painstaking investigation and intelligence operations by the police led to the retrieval of a pump-action and the arrest of suspects, Michael Otu, alias Rider, Godfred Okine and Asaa Faisal alias Commander, who has been described by the other suspects as the mastermind behind the robbery and provides the gang with weapons.

Suspect Godfred Okine, according to the police, later complained of ill health and was rushed to the hospital but died while receiving medical attention.

His body has been deposited at the police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

An initial investigation into his demise by the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) established that the deceased suspect was handled professionally by the officers from the time he was arrested until his passing.

The PPSB has also made contact with the family of the deceased suspect as part of its investigation.

The two other suspects, Michael Otu and Asaa Faisal were put before the Ofaakor District Court on December 29, 2022, and were remanded into police custody to reappear in court on January 12, 2023.

The injured victim is receiving medical treatment and is in stable condition.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway, to arrest the other suspect who is on the run.