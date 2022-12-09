The Ghana Police Service has placed a Ghc100,000 bounty on the killers of two people who were shot during the Techiman South election violence.

A police statement on Thursday also revealed that the case has been referred to the newly established cold case unit to expedite investigations into the incident.

A police delegation led by the Director-General of Welfare, COP/Mrs. Habiba Twumasi-Sarpong has also visited the families of the eight victims of the shooting incident.

“The families were told that even though investigations so far have not identified those responsible for the shooting incident, the police were determined to pursue the case for as long as it takes till the perpetrators are brought to book.

“The case has therefore been referred to the newly established Cold Case Unit which is responsible for the continuous review, investigation and tracking of cases long after the trail might appear to have died and public interest had gone down.”

Below is the full statement by the Police