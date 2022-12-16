The Police are pursuing a gang of robbers who attacked a household and shot two people at Brofoyedu in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

The victims were shot after one of them allegedly struggled with the robbers during the attack.

They were rushed to the hospital for medical attention but one of them, unfortunately, passed on while the other is receiving medical attention and is in stable condition.

A brief police statement said security has been deepened in the area and intelligence operations are ongoing to get the perpetrators arrested.