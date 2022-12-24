The Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana (MoMo) has welcomed the decision by the Bank of Ghana to increase mobile money transactions and daily wallet limits.

The Central Bank on Thursday, December 22 announced an increment in daily wallet limits for mobile money transactions.

This according to the BoG is part of measures to facilitate more efficient payments, encourage the seamless transition to a cash-lite society as well as promote the use of non-cash models of payments.

However, the aggregate monthly transaction limits remain unchanged.

Speaking to Citi News, the General Secretary of the Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana Evans Otumfuo said the latest development will ensure productivity.

“It is a right decision to increase the MoMo wallet limit for the individuals and agents as well. We want to ensure that, access to financial transactions will not come with difficulties. So for BoG to consider this is welcoming”.