The Minority Caucus in Parliament wants President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to as a matter of urgency, take steps to reduce the size of his administration to reduce the cost of running his government.

The Minority insists a downsize of the government will strengthen the economy and in the long-run, cushion Ghanaians.

The Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka made these demands during the vetting of the Minister Designate for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Lariba Zuweira Abudu on December 15.

Mr. Muntaka said though the Caucus wished they do not have to vet the Gender Minister Designate which will add to the large government size, it has no option but to go ahead to vet her considering the sensitivity of the Ministry and admonished the President to take urgent measures to have a staff cut.

“We are looking up to the President to take steps to reduce the size of his government and unfortunately, we have two nominees that we have to add to the list but the challenge we have is that the Gender Ministry is a very sensitive Ministry without a Minister, and we are compelled to vet ministers that are supposed to go there.

“That notwithstanding, we still hope the President will take steps to reduce the size of government, and I can assure the public that, if this was any other Ministry and not the Gender Ministry, it would have been very difficult to see the Minority vet the Ministers to add the number, but the sensitivity and the challenges of the Ministry compel us to vet a Minister and a deputy going into that Ministry.”