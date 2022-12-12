The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has urged the general public to remain calm in the aftermath of the earth tremors that occurred on December 12, 2022.

The Management of NADMO in a statement assured the public that the tremors that occurred were not damaging and did not cause destruction to any properties.

“NADMO is working closely with the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) to obtain the exact details of the tremor including the magnitude and epicentres.

“The public will be duly informed of any development. The tremors were not damaging and there is no reported destruction of lives and properties.”

According to the Ghana Geological Survey Authority, three earth tremors hit Accra between 11am and 12pm on Monday.

GGSA said the first tremor had a magnitude of 2.1 while the second and third had magnitudes of 3.5 and 1.8 respectively on the Richter scale.

NADMO urged the public to go about their usual activities and that there will be updates on new developments in due time.

“NADMO calls on all citizens to remain calm. They are encouraged to go about their normal duties. Homeowners in affected areas are encouraged to inspect their buildings for possible cracks and seek technical advice from engineers and other building experts.”

“Information sharing is important but let’s be mindful of the kinds of information we absorb on social media in order to be safe and go about our duties without fear and needless panic.”

Kindly read the full statement here: Earth Tremor