The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament seeking the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta from his position as Finance Minister have asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to respect the roadmap agreed on.

Some disgruntled Members on the Majority Caucus in October mounted pressure on the President to sack his Finance Minister following the current economic crisis.

The disgruntled members said the poorly ran economy was largely to blame for their call and subsequently threatened to boycott the 2023 Budget presentation and any other government business in Parliament if the President did not dismiss the Finance Minister.

But President Akufo-Addo appealed to them to allow the Minister to conclude the IMF negotiations and the 2023 Budget presentation before his dismissal.

The Members heeded the President’s plea and sat through the entire budget presentation on November 24 and are now calling on the president to do the needful.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament, the spokesperson of the disgruntled MPs, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi said President Akufo-Addo must honour his part of the bargain.

“The budget is the budget of the president but pursuant to our position, we agreed with the president to respect a roadmap to address our request and that means that when we get to the end of it, the president will also perform what we asked him to do.”

He added that it is time for the President to honour his part of the bargain.

“We agreed with our president to wait till ABC is done, and we agreed to do that, and now we expect the president to also honour his part of the roadmap.”