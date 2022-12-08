Year 13 student at the Roman Ridge School, Nicole Amira, over the weekend thrilled hundreds of Christmas carol lovers with Tori Kelly’s ‘O Holy Night’ at the 5th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel, Accra.

The 17-year-old, after her electrifying solo performance of ‘O Holy Night’ also led The Roman Ridge School to perform ‘Mary did you know’ to usher guests into yuletide.

In attendance were the First Lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Chief of Defense Staff, Ghana, Members of the Diplomatic Community, Members of Parliament, Guests and Friends of Kempinski, and Management and Staff of the hotel.

Nicole Amira is in Year 13 student at The Roman Ridge School who is currently pursuing her A level. The first born in a family of 2, visited Ghana for the first time in 2020 and relocated permanently a year after.

She enjoys dancing, acting and plays the Piano, having done ABRSM (Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music) up to level 4. She also has IGCSE certification for music and drama. She aspires to make a career out of music and also be a psychologist in the future.

Currently, she performs during school events and in church with her performance being drawn from Indie pop music. Nicole is open to perform at musical concerts. Her favorite artist is Billie Eilish, but also has a special liking for music from Alec Benjamin, Cavetown, Doja cat, Bruno Mars, Dean Martin and UPSAHL.

Besides music, Nicole loves to contribute to global reforestation efforts and was involved in a tree planting CSR program organized by the Rotary Club here in Accra in September 2022. She hopes Ghana can borrow from Kenya’s social, environmental and a political activist and the first African woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize, Prof. Wangari Maathai’s ‘Hummingbird narrative’ and save Achimota Forest, a topic she has presented in her school’s project. She points out that with the global campaigns against global warming, she hopes Ghana can ban use of plastic bags and bottles.

The Kempinski Tree Lighting event also saw musical performances from Accra Chamber Orchestra (ACO), Reuel Ansah (Clarinetist) and members of the Allegro Classics Conservatory, Frederick Wood of the Lincoln Community School, SOS CV string ensemble, Boatemaa Ofori Boadu, Choir from the Akropong School of the Blind, and GH Jazz Collective.