A Senior Research Fellow with the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), Professor Charles Ackah has described the move by the government to slash fuel allocations to appointees, Metropolitan Municipal District Assemblies (MMDAs) and state-owned enterprises, as a step in the right direction.

He believes such measures by the government to cut down on expenditure will go a long way in reviving the ailing economy.

He said appointees should be made to pay for the things they use without government’s subsidy.

The Finance Minster presenting the 2023 budget statement said, “All MDAs, MMDAs and SOEs are directed to reduce fuel allocations to political appointees and heads of MDAs, MMDAs and SOEs by 50%. This directive applies to all methods of fuel allocation including coupons, electronic cards, chit system, and fuel depots. Accordingly, 50% of the previous year’s (2022) budget allocation for fuel shall be earmarked for official business pertaining to MDAs, MMDAs and SOEs”.

Reacting to this on The Point of View, Professor Ackah remarked, “I think it’s a step in the right direction, I’m not sure whether it’s enough. It’s about time we allow people to pay for the things they use. I will not even support government funding or subsidising any loans for cars for Members of Parliament to buy V8s. They need to buy their cars and can take loans and buy them if they want. I don’t expect government to even guarantee loans for them”.

He suggested to the government to cut down on the size of its appointees, as well as merge other agencies.

“The size of government, some ministries with about two or three deputies, ministers of state, special agencies that were created, all of those things, we could do something about it,” he suggested.

According to him, this is the right time for members on both sides of the political divide to have a bi-partisan discussion on how to save the ailing economy.

“This crisis is a good time for us to have a bi-partisan discussion, about some of these things going forward,” he stated on The Point of View.

He called on the government to seek opinions on policies adding that “one of the lessons we need to learn, both National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the NPP government must learn is that, it’s about time the politicians took the academics a bit more seriously.”

The Finance Minister in the 2023 budget said, “Mr. Speaker, as a first step toward expenditure rationalisation, Government has approved the following directives which take effect from January 2023: