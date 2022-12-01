The High court was unable to deliver judgment on the case against founder of now-defunct Capital Bank, Ato Essien and two others as a result of an agreement between the Republic and the first accused person to refund some of the money allegedly stolen.

The three persons have been on trial for the past three years for their involvement in the collapse of Capital bank.

According to the agreement which was submitted on Wednesday a day before the judgment, Ato Essien who has agreed to change his plea to guilty will refund GH¢90 million to the state in replacement of a custodial sentence if found guilty.

But Justice Eric Kyei Baffour who disagreed with the agreement indicated that the amount agreed to be paid is not commensurate enough and adjourned the case to December 13 for the parties to address the court on legal basis and terms of the agreement.