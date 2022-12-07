The State Award Scheme has announced its readiness to engage, empower and prepare over 12,000 young people for life and work through voluntary activities and initiatives to mark the 2022 International Volunteer Day (IVD).

Celebrating this year’s Day on the theme, Solidarity Through Volunteering, the State Award Scheme in a statement to commemorate the Day, acknowledged the role of young people in the developmental agenda of the country through volunteerism and said “we must act together and we must act now. This is not an era to stand alone but together, as one, in solidarity with each other. Acting together inspires people to take action now for people and the planet.”

The Scheme added that “encouraging, recognizing, and promoting volunteerism is an important part of creating a more equal and inclusive future for communities worldwide. Volunteers and volunteering have been impacted greatly by COVID-19 and now is the time to invest and commit to reinvigorating volunteering in Ghana.

The Scheme also lauded the fiscal contribution of volunteerism which it said amounts to GH¢18.7 million.

“In our recent social value analysis using the PwC’s Total Impact Measurement and Management (TIMM) Framework, the contributions of young people as a result of volunteerism in terms of social value to Ghana’s economy is GH¢18.7 million. The analysis was benchmarked on the principles of welfare economics and economic valuation techniques, aligned with the principles of Social Return on Investment (SROI).”

And to empower and encourage volunteering, the Scheme advised that “as a Country, we need a National Policy and Strategy on Volunteerism to promote and safeguard the volunteering ecosystem. This will provide a blueprint for a reimagined future for volunteering in Ghana and as a tool for national development.”

“On this important day, we celebrate and thank all volunteers with a heart full of gratitude, especially our Award Coordinators, Assessors, Activity Coaches, Supervisors, and Adult Leaders across the Country,” the statement added.