A three-day thriller of volleyball competition in the 2022 edition of the Super Volleyball Championship at the Bukom Boxing Arena saw Air Force winning the women’s division and Ghana Police topping the men’s category.

In the well-patronized final day at the Ga Mashie Hall at the Trust Sports Emporium, four of the best teams in both categories dazzled fans with incredible team performances in the semi-finals and finals.

El-Wak Wings put up a scintillating performance to win bronze medal at the expense of Army Men with a 3-1 victory in the 3rd place playoff game in the men’s division whiles in the women’s 3rd place playoff game, El-Wak Wings replicated their men’s incredible feat by defeating police women in straight sets to win bronze.

The closing stages of the tournament women’s division saw Air Force take on Army in a pulsating final showdown.

A game that spanned for close to 2 hours saw Air Force Women crowned champions in the women’s division after a straight sets victory over their rivals.

Police avenged their last year’s final defeat with an emphatic 3-0 against rivals, Air Force, to be crowned champions of the 2022 Super Volleyball Championship.

The closing ceremony saw the best players in both categories of the tournament being acknowledged and presented with trophies.

Awards were presented to the Best Server in both categories, Best midfielder, Best Libero and Most Valuable Player

The best coach of the tournament was also presented with a trophy with the most discipline team also walking home with a prize.

See some pictures from the competition here: