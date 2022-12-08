The Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul Apraku Twum Barimah, has appealed to organized labour to support the government’s domestic debt exchange program.

Speaking to Citi News, the MP said the government will need the support of the general public to ensure the debt situation of the country is revived and that it will be detrimental if the current opposition against the program persists.

He said the excuse given by the major opposers of the program that the government did not consult them is far-fetched because “stakeholder consultations are still ongoing and obviously, stakeholder consultations must be broader…and the Finance Ministry has stated clearly that they are still in the engagement process.”

He, however, added “it is in their rights to complain but looking at the times we find ourselves, it is time we take a bitter pill to be able to support the Government to revive the economy, and we don’t need to wait to say had I known.

“Let us take the opportunity available to us now and let’s revive our economy now, we are in difficult times, we are in challenging times and nobody should say the country is enjoying some luxury now.

“We must all support the average Ghanaian so that together, we can revive our country and this is where we are now.”