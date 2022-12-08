TechGulf Ghana Limited has launched the largest technical support call center in West Africa, capable of taking at least 2000 calls simultaneously.

The call center, which was opened at the Accra Digital Centre on Tuesday, 6th December, will serve the needs of global businesses, especially those that promote diversity interests.

The CEO, TechGulf Franklin Asare, in his opening address said that “This initiative has been birthed today in our lifetime, and it’s the beginning of many more to come for our generations yet unborn”.

Ambassador Palmer, in her remarks, noted: “We are proud to see the U.S.–Ghanaian company TechGulf commission this call center today and build upon the positive momentum in this promising sector at a critical time. I’m especially pleased to see so many young women employed at the center. This project highlights the growing role of ICT-related services in expanding two-way trade between our countries.”

TechGulf was formally set up in Ghana in 2019, to execute and operationalize the mandate of TechGulf LLC based in San Francisco (USA), in respect of anchoring and guiding technology companies to navigate the bureaucratic processes in initiating business in Africa to earn ownership interest.

Over the years, TechGulf has designed and implemented digital transformation strategies for companies that rely on technology and best practices to increase customer value and competitive advantage in a rapidly evolving market.

The company believes in building and cultivating strong partnerships with other technology leaders to advance industry trends in the Africa Region.

One of the key strategic partners of TechGulf is Overland Tandberg, which is a Silicon Valley-based technology company that provides full life cycle data management solutions, and the largest privately held Black-owned global technology company in the United States.

The Technical Support Call Center was borne out of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Overland Tandberg and the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC), which seeks to develop seven (7) strategic areas between Ghanaian and U.S tech firms to bridge the digital and diversity divide to attract as many businesses as possible to set up in Ghana.

This includes Overland Tandberg providing GIPC with insights into its technology value chain operations and how it may be helpful to GIPC’s cause as Ghana’s investment promotion agency.

The 24/7 operated 50-seater Call Center, which seeks to provide world-class customer support services to global technology companies, will be managed by TechGulf on behalf of Overland Tandberg, in partnership with a local partner, Omatech Limited.

Omatech is an innovative call center and technology company that supports businesses in the area of sales, marketing, customer service and other specialized business activities. The company also offers a robust and dynamic suite of hardware and software products, consultancy and managed services, and work with every market size.

Based in Ghana, this IT solution provider has remarkable expertise in strategizing and designing top call center facilities. Omatech shared their expertise in designing the call center and providing the required infrastructure.

The establishment of the Technical Support Call Center in Ghana brings an opportunity for diverse businesses to connect directly with key decision-makers for strategic partnerships with US technology-based firms to boost trading.

Specifically, the call center will make a significant impact in creating linkages and opportunities to catalyse the growth of minority-owned businesses, and additionally, give a good number of young Ghanaian entrepreneurs the opportunity to connect with sister businesses in the diaspora and the global economic community.

The occasion was graced by a number of dignitaries including the US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia E. Palmer; Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Hon. Ama Pomaa Boateng, Senior Adviser to the Vice President, Professor Kwaku Appiah-Adu, CEO of TechGulf, Franklin Asare; CEO of Omatech, McBen Asamoah and the CEO of Accra Digital Centre, Hon. Kwadwo Baah, CEO of Graphic Communications Group Limited, Ato Afful and Eugenia Osei Boatemaa Okyere of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).

The call center will also contribute to the reduction of the youth unemployment burden as it seeks to employ up to 2000 agents as it scales up and provide employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.