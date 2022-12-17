There is heavy security presence at the Accra Sports Stadium – the venue for the national delegates congress of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Security in and around the congress grounds has been beefed up to forestall any unforeseen circumstances and ward off persons likely to foment trouble that could compromise the election procedure.

The presence of hundreds of personnel from the Ghana Police Security together with their accoutrements can heavily be felt with the ‘No Accreditation, No Entry’ policy being enforced.

Officers of the Ghana National Fire Service have not been left out. Medical teams and clinics have also been set up within the precincts of the stadium.

Party leadership has assured of an incident-free congress following the chaos that marred the youth and women’s organizers election at the University of Cape Coast last weekend.

Over 9,000 delegates are expected to be deployed from the party’s various constituencies to partake in the voting process.

The keenly contested national chairmanship position will be between the incumbent Chair, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the incumbent General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, a former Member of Parliament, Nii Armah Ashiety, and Samuel Yaw Adusei.

The two frontrunners, Mr. Asiedu Nketiah and Mr. Ofosu Ampofo have equally expressed confidence in winning the enviable chairmanship position after working tirelessly for the party.

Former Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Dr. Sherry Ayitey, who is vying for the Vice Chairman position, will lock horns with seven other candidates.

The incumbent National Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi is going unopposed.

The party will also elect its National Organiser, Deputy National Organiser, Zongo Caucus Coordinator, and Deputy Communication officer amongst others.