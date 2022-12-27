The Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I, has presented food items, clothes, and medicines worth over GHC500,000 to over two thousand indigenes of Tarkwa Awodua and some surrounding villages in the Apinto Traditional Area of the Western Region.

At a cost of GHC500,000, rice, countless clothes, and various Tobinco products (medicines) were donated in order to brighten the faces of the vulnerable during the Christmas season.

According to the Tobinco Group Executive Chairman, the donation is part of his social corporate responsibility to ensure that the needy in society enjoys the best of the Christmas season as well.

He further appealed to individuals to also extend a helping hand to the vulnerable as Christmas is being celebrated.

The donation was aimed at supporting the vulnerable who have been deprived of food and other commodities to celebrate Christmas following the current economic challenges.

The beneficiaries were led in prayer by Elder Nana Amo Tobbin, who also advised them to focus on God’s kingdom work and refrain from engaging in bad acts.

He also praised and thanked everyone in the community for their unwavering support during the funeral service for his late mother, Deaconess Margaret Tobbin, and vowed to do everything in his power to ensure that the Awodua community improves through development.

Speaking to the media, Nana Amo Tobbin I, urged drivers to abstain from reckless driving to prevent needless loss of lives and property.

He appealed to both corporate entities and private citizens to assist the less fortunate to enable them to also enjoy the yuletide.

Some of the recipients expressed appreciation to Nana Amo Tobbin I and his family for the gesture.

Later, Nana Amo Tobbin I urged the general public to strictly follow the COVID-19 safety protocols as they celebrate the season to prevent a surge of the virus after the celebration.