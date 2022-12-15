With about a year after the almost forgotten Appiate explosives disaster, Tullow Ghana has donated 4,000 bags of cement to support the reconstruction effort of the Appiate community which was wiped out on 20th January 2022 by explosives.

Speaking during the presentation of the 4,000 bags of cement, the External Affairs Lead of Tullow Ghana, Nana Kobina Ewusie-Prah, said Tullow finds it appropriate as corporate citizens to help speed up the process of the redevelopment of the lost community due to the disaster.

“We all heard about the incident that happened in January that affected the community. We were indeed touched when we saw the pictures. So as a good corporate citizen, what we’ve decided to do is to donate 4,000 bags of cement for the rebuilding, rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Appiate community. That is exactly what we are doing now. We have seen the ongoing project, and we are happy to have made this timely intervention because we can see they’ve already started using the cement which is good news”, he said.

While sympathizing with the victims, the External Affairs Lead of Tullow Ghana also wished the victims the best of recovery.

“Our sincere condolences go to the lives that were lost and also we are told that we still have some injured ones at the hospital. We are still commiserating with them and praying that they will all get well and back to normal life at Appiate when everything is done”, he added.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Prestea-Huni-Valley, Dr. Isaac Dasmani, who received the donated bags of cement was full of praise for Tullow Ghana limited.

“We thank Tullow Ghana for donating towards the Appiate reconstruction. I must say that this donation has come at the right time and we can see that the reconstruction is progressing steadily. All the contractors are also on site working to ensure that at least we are within the deadline. They have donated the highest quantity, we are talking about 4,000 bags of cement, and we are going to make sure that the cement that you brought is used for the intended purposes. That is why we have containers on site to ensure that all the cement is being delivered on site,” he added.

The MCE of Prestea-Huni-Valley while giving updates on the victims of the disaster however called on the general public to still come to the aid of the victims who are still recovering.

“We have about 60 people who are still nursing some various degree of injuries, but we have eight of them who are still in critical condition. Some of them cannot even walk at all. We support them in terms of going to the hospital, and their transportation and because of these things some are becoming incapacitated. We have been supporting them since January up to now, so almost all the monies we have here are depleted. We are also appealing to other organizations to come and help us. We still have some people that we are helping them come back to their normal life, so any form of support that they will give to us, we appreciate it very much”, he added.

The Caretaker of Appiate Community, Gyasi Benjamin who is happy with the ongoing construction is however not delighted with the lack of readily available building materials.

“As you can see the work is ongoing, and we are much happier that it is going this way. We are just facing some challenges that we need the public to know. The work is going on, but the earth bricks that are supposed to be moulded are not going as we wished and because of that the pace at which the work is ongoing is not the way that the community wishes to be in that form. So we will urge the government to make sure that find another means that they can to get us another earth machine so that they will quicken the work for us“, he said.

Some works are currently ongoing on some 124 housing units under the first phase of the Appiate reconstruction.