Parts of Accra have been hit by two earth tremors. The two tremors were recorded around 11 am on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Some of the places that recorded the tremor included Adabraka, Gbawe, McCarthy hill and Mallam.

People in places that recorded the tremor have already turned to social media to report their experiences.

Did I just experience an earth tremor in Adabraka, Accra? Did anyone else feel this?#EarthTremor pic.twitter.com/lQxSP8MylG — Joe Jackson (@Joe_Jackson_GH) December 12, 2022

Earth tremor in Accra again. It’s becoming more and more frequent now. This could mean only one ☝🏽 thing…. — Elias Slim Bansi (@idontfearhuu) December 12, 2022

Earth tremor around ring road central . Did you feel it? — Adam Adjei (@adamadjei) December 12, 2022

Guys!

Am I the only one that felt the earth tremor?😨 Kw3 mini yaa nor? — Joshua Nana Kwame Ayira (@TheJoshuaAyira) December 12, 2022

Who else experienced the earth tremor? — Charles Sarpong Amponsah (@kwadwosarpongg) December 12, 2022

This earth tremor has me shook. Literally — jerome #EndSARS (@readJerome) December 12, 2022

Was that an earth tremor? — Kizita🇬🇭 (@justkizita) December 12, 2022

This Earth tremor is a clear indication, they should cancel the World Cup. — Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) December 12, 2022

U dey Kasoa and you want to feel earth tremor — Nungua Cardi B💕 (@ellyserwaaa) December 12, 2022

Ghanaians after partial earth tremor hits parts of the country 😂😂😂😂😂😂Awurade gye y3n oh 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/md6BddyRF3 — Bhadext🥼Patoa🎤⭐️ (@bhadext) December 12, 2022