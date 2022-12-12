Parts of Accra have been hit by two earth tremors. The two tremors were recorded around 11 am on Monday, December 12, 2022.
Some of the places that recorded the tremor included Adabraka, Gbawe, McCarthy hill and Mallam.
People in places that recorded the tremor have already turned to social media to report their experiences.
Was that earth tremor? @GhanaMet pic.twitter.com/1RqOJnOHiN
— Cynthia Prah (@PrahCynthia) December 12, 2022
Did I just experience an earth tremor in Adabraka, Accra? Did anyone else feel this?#EarthTremor pic.twitter.com/lQxSP8MylG
— Joe Jackson (@Joe_Jackson_GH) December 12, 2022
Earth Tremor just hit Mccarthy Hill, Gbawe, Malam…
Scared 😱@Joy997FM @JoyNewsOnTV @Citi973 #JoyNews #JoySMS
— Nana Hesse Ogyiri (@NanaOgyiri) December 12, 2022
Earth tremor in Accra again. It’s becoming more and more frequent now. This could mean only one ☝🏽 thing….
— Elias Slim Bansi (@idontfearhuu) December 12, 2022
Earth tremor around ring road central . Did you feel it?
— Adam Adjei (@adamadjei) December 12, 2022
Guys!
Am I the only one that felt the earth tremor?😨
Kw3 mini yaa nor?
— Joshua Nana Kwame Ayira (@TheJoshuaAyira) December 12, 2022
Who else experienced the earth tremor?
— Charles Sarpong Amponsah (@kwadwosarpongg) December 12, 2022
This earth tremor has me shook. Literally
— jerome #EndSARS (@readJerome) December 12, 2022
Was that an earth tremor?
— Kizita🇬🇭 (@justkizita) December 12, 2022
This Earth tremor is a clear indication, they should cancel the World Cup.
— Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) December 12, 2022
U dey Kasoa and you want to feel earth tremor
— Nungua Cardi B💕 (@ellyserwaaa) December 12, 2022
Ghanaians after partial earth tremor hits parts of the country 😂😂😂😂😂😂Awurade gye y3n oh 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/md6BddyRF3
— Bhadext🥼Patoa🎤⭐️ (@bhadext) December 12, 2022
The earth may tremor but my love for you shall never shake wai.
— Kev (@ashburnerr_) December 12, 2022