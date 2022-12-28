The Ghana Police Service has indicted two female officers for misconduct.
The two Police Officers, PW/Inspr Martha Ackah and No.6233 PW/Sergeant Felicia Ocran of the Asokwa Divisional MTTD, Kumasi were seen in a viral video soliciting bribes from a truck driver and threatening to arrest the driver and impound the vehicle if he refused to give in to their demand.
Both officers could be heard over the video complaining that the GH¢5 the driver was offering them was woefully inadequate to do anything for them and that they would have arrested him and taken him to the Asokwa Police Station if not for consideration.
It is unclear when the incident occurred but the Ghana Police Service has acted swiftly to have the two officers indicted to make way for investigations to proceed.
The Service in a three-point press release said;
- The Police Administration has interdicted two Police Officers PW/Inspr Martha Ackah and No.6233 PW/Sergeant Felicia Ocran of the Asokwa Divisional MTTD, Kumasi who were seen in a viral video acting unprofessionally.
- The Officers have been interdicted to allow for thorough investigation into the case, in line with Police internal disciplinary procedures after which they will be prosecuted.
- We would like to urge the affected victims to come forward and support Police investigation to enable us take the officers through the due process of the law as we seek to ensure that our officers uphold the highest form of professional standards.