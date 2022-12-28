The Ghana Police Service has interdicted two female officers for misconduct.

The two Police Officers, PW/Inspr Martha Ackah and No.6233 PW/Sergeant Felicia Ocran of the Asokwa Divisional MTTD, Kumasi were seen in a viral video soliciting bribes from a truck driver and threatening to arrest the driver and impound the vehicle if he refused to give in to their demand.

Both officers could be heard over the video complaining that the GH¢5 the driver was offering them was woefully inadequate to do anything for them and that they would have arrested him and taken him to the Asokwa Police Station if not for consideration.

It is unclear when the incident occurred but the Ghana Police Service has acted swiftly to have the two officers indicted to make way for investigations to proceed.

The Service in a three-point press release said;