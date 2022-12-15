“A pacesetter of a device, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is really a device I love”, a 46-year-old social media executive stated.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is one mobile device that is not only groundbreaking but a global trendsetter.

With its unique feature, it does not only give you everything a ‘powerful’ mobile device should have but a glimpse of the future.

In an interview with a social media executive who pleads anonymity, he describes the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 as “THE PHONE”.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 enhances our users’ favourite features, making it the ultimate tool for self-expression.

The masterpiece builds on the success of Samsung’s iconic form factor, adding key features, including an upgraded camera experience, a larger battery and expanded customization while maintaining its ultra-compact design.

The compact clamshell design offers unique experiences, so you can shoot hands-free videos or capture full group selfies at various angles by partially folding Z Flip4 to activate FlexCam.