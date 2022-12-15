“A pacesetter of a device, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is really a device I love”, a 46-year-old social media executive stated.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is one mobile device that is not only groundbreaking but a global trendsetter.
With its unique feature, it does not only give you everything a ‘powerful’ mobile device should have but a glimpse of the future.
In an interview with a social media executive who pleads anonymity, he describes the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 as “THE PHONE”.
The Galaxy Z Flip4 enhances our users’ favourite features, making it the ultimate tool for self-expression.
The masterpiece builds on the success of Samsung’s iconic form factor, adding key features, including an upgraded camera experience, a larger battery and expanded customization while maintaining its ultra-compact design.
The compact clamshell design offers unique experiences, so you can shoot hands-free videos or capture full group selfies at various angles by partially folding Z Flip4 to activate FlexCam.
“The phone is really cool. It has everything I need to function in my role as a social media person. It is fast, the battery can last for more than seven hours even despite being a heavy user of the phone and what makes all of this better is the unique nature of the phone”, he said.
“I have no regrets buying this phone and it has been one of the best investments I have made this year”, he added.