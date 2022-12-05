Vodafone Ghana has reintroduced its exciting Unlimited Christmas offer for fixed broadband customers ahead of the holidays. Under this offer, both new and existing Vodafone broadband users will enjoy unrestricted browsing for 30 days after paying a minimum of two months’ worth of their current fixed broadband package.

“Christmas is here, and we want to reward our customers for their loyalty and make it easy for them to stay in touch with their loved ones during the holidays,” said David Umoh, Director of the Consumer Business Unit at Vodafone Ghana.

Speaking on why Vodafone customers have always been enthusiastic about the Unlimited Christmas offer over the years, David explained, “One reason this offer is always so well-received is because it satisfies our customers’ need to stay connected to the people and things they love. We are always exploring ways to make connectivity more affordable and accessible to our customers, which is the reason we have brought back the Unlimited Christmas promotion to provide greater value to our customers during the holiday season,” he continued.

This offer is available to all existing and new customers who make a minimum payment of two months’ worth of their current fixed broadband package between December 1st and 31st.

Mr Umoh urged all Vodafone fixed broadband customers to take advantage of the offer while it lasts.

To enjoy this offer, customers need only dial *900# on any Vodafone mobile number or visit https://myvodafone.vodafone.com.gh or download MyVodafoneApp on the Google & App store to make payment.

New customers can visit www.fbb.vodafone.com.gh or any Vodafone Retail Shop to check the availability of the fibre service in their community and subscribe to the ultrafast fibre broadband service.