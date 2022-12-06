Vodafone Ghana has launched a community safety campaign called “100% Home Safe” to help reduce road accidents among commercial drivers ahead of the Christmas holiday season.

During the event, Vodafone Ghana collaborated with the National Road Safety Authority, the Motor Traffic and Transport Department, the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, and the Road Safety Transport Corporation to educate drivers on road safety and responsible behaviour.

Speaking at the event, Ashiokai Akrong, Human Resource Director at Vodafone Ghana, stated that the initiative will assist drivers and other road users in adopting behaviours that ensure they arrive home safely before, during, and after the Christmas season.

“Safety is both a priority and a core value at Vodafone Ghana; it is ingrained in all of our projects and activities,” she said. “100% Home Safe” means that all employees, suppliers, and contractors of Vodafone must take steps to make sure that all their workers get home safely 100% of the time.

She went on to talk about how Vodafone’s commitment to health and safety has helped the company over the years. “Since 2020, Vodafone Ghana, our suppliers, and contractors have had no vehicle-related injuries or deaths,” she said.

“We want our communities to adopt this perspective for our mutual benefit. So, we have launched this road safety campaign to urge drivers and other road users to adopt behaviours that will guarantee that we all arrive home safely every single time,” she added.

She also announced one of Vodafone Ghana’s initiatives to motivate motorists to practise safe driving habits throughout the year. “As part of our commitment to “‘100% Home Safe’, Vodafone Ghana will award a prize to the driver with the best safety record at the GPRTU awards and the National Road Safety Authority awards.”

Felix Owusu, the Greater Accra Planning Manager for the National Road Safety Authority, praised Vodafone Ghana for channelling its resources to help reduce road accidents in Ghana.