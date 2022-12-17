The incumbent Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has expressed confidence that the party will capture power in the 2024 polls.

He charged party members to work hard to wrestle power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to secure massive votes in the 2024 general elections.

Addressing delegates at the NDC’s 10th National delegates congress on December 17, 2022, at the Accra sports stadium, Mr. Ofosu Ampofo envisaged that the party will not only capture parliamentary seats but will also be at the helm of affairs after the 2024 polls.

“In 2024, we will snatch not only Parliament but the presidency from the NPP government Insha Allah. I’m confident that our party will come out strong after today’s election and even stronger.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo is in a hot race with the General Secretary, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah who is also eyeing the chairmanship position.

Voting is currently ongoing at the Accra sports stadium.