Leadership of pressure group, Justice for Ghana has stressed that the group will embark on a series of actions in its quest to compel government to ease the burden on Ghanaians and the country’s purse.

The group on Wednesday, presented a petition to Parliament to demand better living conditions from government.

The protestors picketed at Parliament house for over four hours to drum home their demands.

Speaking to Citi News, convener of the group, Serlom Dramani Dzramado said the cathedral project should be expunged from the country’s records.

“We have got a series of activities to make sure that this government sits up. The government has plunged us into a monstrous mountain of mess, and they are not doing anything to ameliorate the sufferings that Ghanaians are grappling with. That is why we must put the government on its toes because it continues to compound our problems. So it is incumbent on us as citizens to rise up to government so it does the right thing.”

Justice4Ghana believes some decisions like the construction of the National Cathedral and the increment in VAT by 2.5% are detrimental to Ghana’s economy.

The group picketed at the forecourt of Parliament with members holding placards with various inscriptions.