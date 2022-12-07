The Upper West Regional Command of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) says the police in the region have cooperated with its investigations following the intervention of the Attorney General.

NACOC had accused the police of refusing to disclose the quantity of some compressed substances suspected to be marijuana.

The substances were intercepted by a joint police and immigration taskforce at Leiro in the Upper West Region.

Updating Citi News on the situation, the Regional Director of NACOC, Ishaq Bakuri said they now have access to the said substances and are expecting the police to present a report on the operation.

“We are still waiting for a report because we wrote a letter, so we’re still waiting for a formal response. The case is that when we went to the immigration, we were granted access, and we inspected, and we counted the substances with them so that we can speak to that. We had initial challenges accessing the drugs with the police, so we had to seek the intervention of the State Attorney because we have been working with them, and they are the ones who work on prosecution when it becomes necessary,” the Upper West Regional Director NACOC said.

NACOC had earlier accused the police of under-declaring the quantity of the compressed substances suspected to be marijuana that was intercepted by a joint police-immigration tax force at Liero, a community in the Sissala West district, on December 1, 2022.

The patrol team made up of police and immigration personnel acting on intel conducted a swoop in the house of a man (name withheld) at Liero where it was revealed that most of the rooms were stocked with sacks containing the suspected substance believed to be marijuana.

NACOC in a statement said 981 parcels of the suspected substance were kept in the possession of the immigration but several other parcels were left with the police.

NACOC said in a statement said, “Upon intelligence, the Commission has since confirmed the items in the custody of the Immigration Services. However, the Police denied the Commission information with regard to the quantity and place of custody of the substances herein referred, despite several efforts”.